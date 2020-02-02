|
(nee Huntley) Age 79 Resident of White Bear Lake Township, formerly of St. Paul. Passed away from complications of Alzheimer's on January 26, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband of 55 years, Tom & brother Richard. Mother of Patrick (Amy), Shannon (Paul) Thompson, Bridget (Chris) Jo and Michael; grandma of Mary, Maggie, Ali, Molly, Collin, Ryan, Jack, Connor and Liam; brothers John (Rose), Thomas (Gail) & Jerry and sister-in-law Marilee. After retiring from teaching, Marguerite was a tour guide at the Walker Art Center and the Minneapolis Institute of Art. She was also a lifelong member of AAUW. Memorial Mass Friday, February 7th at 2:00 pm at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue with visitation one hour before the Mass at church. There will be a celebration of life event at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue directly following the Mass from 3:00-5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Alz.org/MNND.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020