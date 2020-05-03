Age 100 Passed away at home peacefully on April 25, 2020. Preceded in death by husband (Harold), daughter and son-in-law (Bev and John Palecek), and brother (Robert Reistad). Survived by children, Harold (Marianne), Gloria (Tom) Witham, Melvin (Sheila) and Carol (Denny) Thompson; grandchildren, Tracy Lane, Marnie (Paul) deLeon, Tom (Jolene) Witham, Tim (Penny) Pedersen, Tom Pedersen, Lisa Pedersen, Craig (Anne) Pedersen, Jennifer (Chris) Malek, and Dave Thompson; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler, Noah, Maria, Michael, Lexi, Tucker, Abby, Sydney, Paige, Jack, Caden, Mackenzie, Conner and Carly. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A 26 year employee of the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department, spending most of that time working at the Conway Recreation Center. She loved watching her grandchildren in their sporting activities and was an avid Gopher, Twins, and Wild fan. She loved arts and crafts, quilting, sewing, ceramics, and shared her expertise teaching others. But, most of all she enjoyed her daily card games and bingo with her dear friends at Realife Coop in West St. Paul. A special thanks to Moments Hospice care givers, April and Kaylee, for your kindness, loving care, and support. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Memorials preferred to Ronald McDonald House.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store