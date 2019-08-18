|
|
1952 — 2019 Age 66 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Maria Castro. Survived by her sons Antonio de Rocha (Tina), Miguel (Mindy) Rocha, Jose Rocha (Kelsey); beloved grandchildren, Ava, Dominic and Sebastian; brothers and sisters, Rosie (John), Tony Jr. (Joette), Elva, John, Jesse Arias, Joe Arias and many nephews and nieces. She was a loving mother, sister and friend to so many. An accomplished Educator with the St. Paul Public Schools for 34 years. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of us all. She will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14 at Church of The Assumption (51 West 7th St., St. Paul) with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon immediately following the service at Church. Private family burial at Riverview Cemetery following the luncheon.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019