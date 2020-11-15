Passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2020. Beloved mother of John Anaya-Theissen; loving grandmother to, Jason, John, Lisa & Janice; great-grandmother to, Anthony, Nathaniel, Hailee, Alyssa, Jordan, Mia, Sophia & Sienna; also survived by brothers, Joseph & Erminio; sister, Ermelinda; nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss her dearly. A woman we loved and cherished greatly, she will be missed. Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday, November 17th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com