Maria Domitila Lucinda ANAYA
Passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2020. Beloved mother of John Anaya-Theissen; loving grandmother to, Jason, John, Lisa & Janice; great-grandmother to, Anthony, Nathaniel, Hailee, Alyssa, Jordan, Mia, Sophia & Sienna; also survived by brothers, Joseph & Erminio; sister, Ermelinda; nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss her dearly. A woman we loved and cherished greatly, she will be missed. Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday, November 17th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Memories & Condolences
