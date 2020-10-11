1/
Maria Kay "Ree" ASCHAN
1975 - 2020
In Memory of Maria, age 45. Born Jan. 16, 1975 to Linda and Terry Aschan Jr. in Des Moines, IA. At the time of her death she was a resident of Farmington, MN. She died Sept. 16, 2020 with her dad at her side, from Pulmonary Hypertension. Survived by her mother Linda of North Little Rock, AR and father Terry and step-mom Peggy of Apple Valley, MN. Al Bowens (father of her children) Jessica, Amanda, Samantha, Jacob Bowens and grandson Keaton Thompson. Step-brother Luke Miller, step-sister Ladea Miller (Venice Paul) and step-niece Lucia Paul. A large extended family and many friends. She will be greatly missed by all. She has been cremated and the graveside service will be held at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
