Age 73, of Melrose, MN Born in Berchem, Belgium. Called home on November 17, 2020 from Covid 19. Maria is preceded in death by her parents George and Betty Seelig and brother Raleigh Seelig. She is survived by her loving husband Virgil of 31 years; sister-in-law Sharon Seelig; niece Crystal (Mike) Zeilbeck and nephews Michael (Rachael) Seelig and Steven (Laura) Seelig; 7 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Private Mass of Christian Burial November 24, 2020 with interment in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. A special thanks to the staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. We wish to thank the staff at CentraCare Health in Melrose for their wonderful care. www.pattonschad.com
