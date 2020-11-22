1/1
Maria Kristina Seelig HOPPE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 73, of Melrose, MN Born in Berchem, Belgium. Called home on November 17, 2020 from Covid 19. Maria is preceded in death by her parents George and Betty Seelig and brother Raleigh Seelig. She is survived by her loving husband Virgil of 31 years; sister-in-law Sharon Seelig; niece Crystal (Mike) Zeilbeck and nephews Michael (Rachael) Seelig and Steven (Laura) Seelig; 7 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Private Mass of Christian Burial November 24, 2020 with interment in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. A special thanks to the staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. We wish to thank the staff at CentraCare Health in Melrose for their wonderful care. www.pattonschad.com 1-888-799-4249




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved