Age 79 Of Cumberland, Wisconsin, formerly of St. Paul, passed away February 24, 2019. Survived by husband of 51 years, Frank; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Knopik; grandsons, Joseph (Emily) and William; niece, Nadine (Butch) Hunziker and nephews, Tony (Michelle) Wolf and Brian Wolf. Memorial service 7 PM Friday at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home (575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul 651/698-0796) with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
