Maria Rose (Ellis) MEHLHAFF

Maria Rose (Ellis) MEHLHAFF Obituary
Age 57 of New Richmond Formerly of St. Paul Maria enjoyed cooking, "walking and talking", laughing out loud and most of all her family and friends. Maria was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Labelle and brother, Arne Blodgett. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Scott, Patrick (Leah), Emily (Marissa) and David Ellis; father, Edward Labelle; siblings, Kim (Lloyd), Mike, Lisa (Wayne) and Edward Jr. (Janet) and many other loving family and friends. Memorial Service plans pending. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on June 7, 2019
