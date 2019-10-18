Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY
1690 Dale St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Waters of Highland Park
678 Snelling Ave. S
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mariam ZAMANSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariam ZAMANSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mariam ZAMANSKY Obituary
Age 80 of St Paul Died October 17, 2019 She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and sister, Clara Simon. Survived by children, Sheril (Philip) Gilberstadt, Michele (Scott) Bordo and Steve (Debbie) Zamansky; grandchildren, Hannah and Josh Gilberstadt, Ryan Bordo, and Alex and Gabi Zamansky. Mariam was a retired Minneapolis Public School teacher, who taught until age 75. She made a difference in many of her students' lives. She was an avid bridge player with many master points. Funeral services 2:00 pm FRIDAY Oct. 18th, TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY, 1690 Dale St., Roseville. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the St. Paul JCC or the . Family and friends will gather 7:00 pm Saturday at the Waters of Highland Park, 678 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mariam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now