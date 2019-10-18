|
Age 80 of St Paul Died October 17, 2019 She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and sister, Clara Simon. Survived by children, Sheril (Philip) Gilberstadt, Michele (Scott) Bordo and Steve (Debbie) Zamansky; grandchildren, Hannah and Josh Gilberstadt, Ryan Bordo, and Alex and Gabi Zamansky. Mariam was a retired Minneapolis Public School teacher, who taught until age 75. She made a difference in many of her students' lives. She was an avid bridge player with many master points. Funeral services 2:00 pm FRIDAY Oct. 18th, TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY, 1690 Dale St., Roseville. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the St. Paul JCC or the . Family and friends will gather 7:00 pm Saturday at the Waters of Highland Park, 678 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2019