Age 86, of Newport, MN Formerly of St. Paul, MN Died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from lung cancer. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; parents; and brother. Survived by children, Roger (Maribeth), Tim (Wanda) and Denise (Mike) Tyra; honorary son, Troy (Colleen) Grundtner; grandchildren, Tim aka LT, Keri (Jesse), Brian (Carrie), Kelsi, JT (Alli), Josh (Clair), Jess (Jordan), Kayla, Brandon, Connor and Trista; great-grandchildren, Bridgette, Zach, Nora, Charlie, Will and Abigail; and other loving relatives and friends. Special thank you to the staff at St. Croix Hospice and Birchview Gardens for their exceptional care and compassion while she was in transition. Gathering of family and friends 3-7 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 and continues Monday at 10 AM with Celebration of Life beginning at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Newport Cemetery, Newport, MN. Memorials given will be donated to Inky's favorite organizations. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019