|
|
Dec. 13 1927– Mar. 25, 2020 92 Yrs. Marian was born in Ogden, Utah to Evelyn Swanson Macdonald and Fred Macdonald. The family eventually moved to Minneapolis where she attended SW High School. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota where she earned her Bachelor's Degree and met her lifelong partner and husband of 70 years. Marian and Kenneth were married on August 5, 1950 and after several years they started their family with two children, Mary Kay and John. While living in Paris, Marian developed a great love for art. Through intense studies she became a volunteer docent at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts where she enlightened many with her vast knowledge. Her endless compassion and countless volunteer hours improved the lives of many. Marian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Marian is preceded in death by her parents and survived by husband Kenneth; daughter Mary Kay; son John; grandchildren: Jackie (Ryan) Lohonen, Lindsay (Adam) Anderson, Ashley (Matt) Jensen and Whitney (Blayne) Norman; great grand children: Ty, Johnny, Raelynn, Easton and Evelyn. A private service will be held at Roseville Memorial Chapel. A public memorial service will be held in June, date to be determined.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020