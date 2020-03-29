Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
For more information about
Marian ROSE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian ROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Evelyn Macdonald ROSE


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Evelyn Macdonald ROSE Obituary
Dec. 13 1927– Mar. 25, 2020 92 Yrs. Marian was born in Ogden, Utah to Evelyn Swanson Macdonald and Fred Macdonald. The family eventually moved to Minneapolis where she attended SW High School. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota where she earned her Bachelor's Degree and met her lifelong partner and husband of 70 years. Marian and Kenneth were married on August 5, 1950 and after several years they started their family with two children, Mary Kay and John. While living in Paris, Marian developed a great love for art. Through intense studies she became a volunteer docent at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts where she enlightened many with her vast knowledge. Her endless compassion and countless volunteer hours improved the lives of many. Marian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Marian is preceded in death by her parents and survived by husband Kenneth; daughter Mary Kay; son John; grandchildren: Jackie (Ryan) Lohonen, Lindsay (Adam) Anderson, Ashley (Matt) Jensen and Whitney (Blayne) Norman; great grand children: Ty, Johnny, Raelynn, Easton and Evelyn. A private service will be held at Roseville Memorial Chapel. A public memorial service will be held in June, date to be determined.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -