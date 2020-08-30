6-23-1933 to 8-24-2020 Marian was born and spent her childhood in rural Goodhue County, where she attended the Burnside Consolidated School. She was an active participant in 4H, earning many awards for her sewing and bread baking. She graduated from Red Wing High School, where she played clarinet in the marching band, then went to the University of Minnesota "farm campus" for her BS in Home Economics. She remained engaged with her sorority, Beta of Clovia, for the rest of her life. After graduation, Marian went to work as a Home Extension Agent in Fillmore County. Later, acting on her strong sense of patriotism, she took a job with the US Army Service Club and spent several years stationed in Germany. This allowed her to connect with her German relatives and to travel to Norway, the USSR, and other European destinations. A skilled amateur photographer and film developer, Marian brought home hundreds of beautiful prints and slides from her travels. Other jobs included adult education, where she taught tailoring and nutrition, and the YWCA, where she led a program for fellow survivors of breast cancer. In all of her work, she found creative ways to promote good nutrition, self sufficiency, and always (as "a child of the Depression") thrift. During retirement, she enjoyed teaching bread baking, researching family history, volunteering at her grandchildren's schools, and traveling with her family. Despite multiple serious health conditions, Marian always maintained her cheerful attitude, "I have the best life!" Marian was preceded in death by her husband, William, her parents, Walter and Laura (Schwartau) Nelson, her sister Jeannette O'Connor, and her uncle Horace Nelson. She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Glew (Carla Monestere) and Sarah Leach (Matthew), her grandchildren, Jane, Helen, Catherine, and Henry, and by dozens of beloved cousins. Memorials preferred to Minnesota Historical Society or Goodhue County Historical Society.









