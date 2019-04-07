|
Age 87 of Shoreview Passed away April 5, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Sergio and son, Mike. Survived by her children, John (Debra), Gina (Bob) Kowalski, Mary (Mark) Thiel, Jim (Cheryl) and Julie (Mike) Stagg; 14 grandchildren, Matthew, Lisa, Michael, Tony, Sara, Katie, Joseph, Sergio, Angela, Amy, Hannah, David, John and Benjamin; 2 great grand-children, Sydney and Lucas. Beloved, dedicated, nurturing elementary teacher and honored as Teacher of the Year. Rarely missed an event for her children or grandchildren. With her husband Sergio founded the North Suburban Soccer Assoc. which grew the sport exponentially in the Twin Cities. Major volunteer at her parish and in the community. Loved traveling the world. Enjoyed cheering for the Lynx. Will be missed by her family and so many friends throughout the world. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, April 11th (gathering begins at 10 AM) ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019