Marian HOFFMAN

Age 94, of Saint Paul Passed away on June 26, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Robert S. Hoffman. Survived by children, Mary Helen Hoffman, Thomas (Margaret) Hoffman, James (Brenda) Hoffman, Andrea (Steve) Monson; grandchildren, Callista, Colin, Robert John, Lauren, Maureen, Brian, Connor, Kayla; sister, Helen Peck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 10AM at Lumen Christi, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 29, 2020.