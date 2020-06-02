Age 100, of Maplewood Preceded in death by husband, Colonel Thaddeus P. Wojcik. Survived by sons, Very Rev. Thaddeus (Karen) Wojcik and Captain Paul (Donna) Wojcik; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grand children and a host of other loving relatives. Mass of Christian Burial at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 380 Little Canada Road East Thursday at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Tunnel2Towers Foundation. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 2, 2020.