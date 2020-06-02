Marian J. WOJCIK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 100, of Maplewood Preceded in death by husband, Colonel Thaddeus P. Wojcik. Survived by sons, Very Rev. Thaddeus (Karen) Wojcik and Captain Paul (Donna) Wojcik; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grand children and a host of other loving relatives. Mass of Christian Burial at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 380 Little Canada Road East Thursday at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Tunnel2Towers Foundation. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
01:00 PM
ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1918 University Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-8869
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved