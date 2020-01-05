|
Age 92 of Hudson, formerly of Shoreview Died January 1, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Raymond; children, James and John Martinson and Sheila Salonek. Survived by children, Mary (Wayne) Groth, Jeff (Annette) Martinson and Barb (Greg) Gerlach; John's significant other, Vicki Wallace; grandchildren, Matthew (Kim) Grapengieser, Julie (Dean) Dunnigan, Michelle (Trevor) Brummer, Brian (Stephanie) Salonek, Paul (Lindsey) Estby, Kristin (Zach) Martinson, Nicole (Steve) Reeves, John, David and Steven Martinson, Amy, Laura and Mike Gerlach; and 15 great-grandchildren. Marian taught middle school English at St. Odilia for 17 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Marian was a beautiful soul and loved by all. Visitation 4-8PM Wednesday, January 8th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM January 9th (visitation begins at 9:30AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Private family interment Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020