Age 90 of St. Paul Passed away on Sunday March 23, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Adolph & Libbie Silverman; son, Lyle Kamin; siblings, Bernie, Paul (Nancy) and Leon Silverman and Ethyl "Crystal" (Eugene) Newberry; and brother-in-law, Martin Jenness. Survived by her husband of 71 years, Gerald Kamin; children, Mark (Marsha) Goldsmith Kamin, Gloria (Daniel) Goldberg and Margo (Bobby) Kamin Crouch; sister, Sylvia Jenness; daughter-in-law, Becky Kamin; sisters-in-law, Alice and Beverly Silverman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marian was proud of her 25 years at General Mills answering the phone as Betty Crocker. Graveside service 10:00 AM THURSDAY March 28th, 2019 at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY, 2605 W. 70 ½ St., Richfield. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019