Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY
2605 W. 70 ½ St.
Richfield, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian KAMIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian KAMIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian KAMIN Obituary
Age 90 of St. Paul Passed away on Sunday March 23, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Adolph & Libbie Silverman; son, Lyle Kamin; siblings, Bernie, Paul (Nancy) and Leon Silverman and Ethyl "Crystal" (Eugene) Newberry; and brother-in-law, Martin Jenness. Survived by her husband of 71 years, Gerald Kamin; children, Mark (Marsha) Goldsmith Kamin, Gloria (Daniel) Goldberg and Margo (Bobby) Kamin Crouch; sister, Sylvia Jenness; daughter-in-law, Becky Kamin; sisters-in-law, Alice and Beverly Silverman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marian was proud of her 25 years at General Mills answering the phone as Betty Crocker. Graveside service 10:00 AM THURSDAY March 28th, 2019 at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY, 2605 W. 70 ½ St., Richfield. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now