Marian (Holmes) KONOBECK
1941 - 2020
February of 1941 to August of 2020 A proud Swede of strong faith, active in congregations at Hope, St. Marks and Our Saviors Lutheran Churches. Born in Welch, MN and raised in East St. Paul. Raised her family in Lake Elmo/Stillwater. A nurse at the U of M in bone marrow transplant. She touched many lives. Patients still in contact today! Dancing, singing, reading, animals, travel, friends and her family were her world. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be greatly missed. A celebration of life/ post covid. Communications to jenniferkonobeck@gmail.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
