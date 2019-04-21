|
|
Age 87, of Mahtomedi, MN Died on April 17th, 2019 of cancer Marian was born on January 10th, 1932 in Meeker County, MN. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Marie Anderson, infant son Paul, husband Morris, and brother Francis Anderson. Survived by sons, Morris (Linda) of Coon Rapids, William (Marylou) of Riverside CA, and Dan of White Bear Lake, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Marian came to White Bear Lake, MN in 1950, and worked as a hairdresser, where she met her husband, Morris. She worked as a Nurse's Aid at Gillette Children's Hospital, and in the cast room at Ramsey Hospital in St. Paul. She volunteered at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi. Interment service will be held Saturday, April 27th at 11:00am at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 3400 Century Ave, Mahtomedi, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019