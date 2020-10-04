Age 84 of Falcon Heights Went to heaven on October 2, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Mom was as good a wife and mother that anyone could ask for. Whenever any of us made mistakes (too many to her liking), she would simply pick us up, clean us up, and point us in the right direction (with an occasional lecture). She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Alice Bodkin, brothers Jim and Tom, sister Pat Cashman, husband of nearly 60 years Jerry, daughter Patty Lynn, and grandson Eddie Kieger. She is survived by and sorely missed by her sister Alice Taylor, children Jay, Mary Ellen (Ed), Kevin (Amy), Kelly Ann Carlson (Mike), many grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous other loving relatives and friends. Due to the pandemic, there will only be a private visitation and funeral. Any memorials should be directed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Minnesota.









