1/1
Marian L. McNABB
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84 of Falcon Heights Went to heaven on October 2, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Mom was as good a wife and mother that anyone could ask for. Whenever any of us made mistakes (too many to her liking), she would simply pick us up, clean us up, and point us in the right direction (with an occasional lecture). She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Alice Bodkin, brothers Jim and Tom, sister Pat Cashman, husband of nearly 60 years Jerry, daughter Patty Lynn, and grandson Eddie Kieger. She is survived by and sorely missed by her sister Alice Taylor, children Jay, Mary Ellen (Ed), Kevin (Amy), Kelly Ann Carlson (Mike), many grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous other loving relatives and friends. Due to the pandemic, there will only be a private visitation and funeral. Any memorials should be directed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Minnesota.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved