Age 98 Passed away on November 14, 2020 in Roseville, MN. This occurred just 17 days following the death of her beloved husband, Rodney. Their wish not to linger without the other was realized. Marian was born April 29, 1922 in Roseau MN, to Lillie and Ludvig Ulvin. She met Rodney, her husband of 75 years, in Thief River Falls while working as a medical secretary. They were married in Roseau on April 4, 1945. They resided in Thief River Falls for 47 years, where they raised a family of six, operated a Heating and Air Conditioning business, and were very active in their faith community. Marian devoted her life to raising her 6 children, who remember her as an incredible cook, a steady loving presence, a prayer warrior, and an unfailing encourager. As grand children were added, she made sure they also received her abundant love and encouragement. Marian was also a talented musician, serving as an accompanist and church pianist for over 30 years. She loved to start each day with breakfast "out" at one of a few favorite restaurants. A friend to many, she provided both a listening ear and encouragement during many early morning conversations over breakfast. Rod and Marian relocated to the Twin Cities in 1992, to be near 5 of their adult children and their growing families, who all resided there. Many special memories were made during this season, which will be treasured by them all. Marian is survived by her 6 children: Ruth (Larry) McDowell, Bob (Meg) Brodin, Dan (Petra) Brodin, Carol (Doug) Fullen, Jane (Mark) Englund, Lizzie (Jimmy) Miller; 16 beloved grandchildren, 21 beloved great grand children, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Rodney, both her parents, beloved siblings Jane and Lowell, and two dearly loved grandchildren, Adam McDowell and Anna Marie McDowell. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Eaglecrest Retirement Community for the loving care they provided for their mom. No funeral is planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to The Gideons, International. "Her children rise up and call her blessed." Proverbs 31:28