Age 95 Passed away November 16, 2020, peacefully to her heavenly home. Preceded in death by husband, Harland. Survived by daughters, Suzan (Ray) Schmidt and Mary Fjetland; grandchildren, Dana Fjetland, Greg (Maggie) Fjetland, Michael (Heidi) Schmidt, Carrie (Andrew) Carlson, Jeff (Tiffany) Fjetland and Jamie Fjetland; 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Shirley Karls. Her family brought her much joy and endless smiles. She excelled at spreading kindness and delighted in cooking and entertaining. Marian was a woman of strong faith who extensively served God, her community and abroad, including two Ukraine mission trips. She loved travel; highlights were Mexico and Australia. Marian chose to further serve her community by donating her body to the University of Minnesota, Department of Anatomy, for research, just as her husband did. Services will be held for immediate family. Interment at Fort Snelling at a later date. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Hasting Family Service Food Shelf or donor's choice. Condolences to the family can be sent to 445 Tiffany Drive, Hastings, MN 55033.









