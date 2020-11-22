1/
Marian ROWLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 95 Passed away November 16, 2020, peacefully to her heavenly home. Preceded in death by husband, Harland. Survived by daughters, Suzan (Ray) Schmidt and Mary Fjetland; grandchildren, Dana Fjetland, Greg (Maggie) Fjetland, Michael (Heidi) Schmidt, Carrie (Andrew) Carlson, Jeff (Tiffany) Fjetland and Jamie Fjetland; 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Shirley Karls. Her family brought her much joy and endless smiles. She excelled at spreading kindness and delighted in cooking and entertaining. Marian was a woman of strong faith who extensively served God, her community and abroad, including two Ukraine mission trips. She loved travel; highlights were Mexico and Australia. Marian chose to further serve her community by donating her body to the University of Minnesota, Department of Anatomy, for research, just as her husband did. Services will be held for immediate family. Interment at Fort Snelling at a later date. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Hasting Family Service Food Shelf or donor's choice. Condolences to the family can be sent to 445 Tiffany Drive, Hastings, MN 55033.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved