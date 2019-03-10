Home

Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Andrews Lutheran Sanctuary
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Andrews Lutheran Sanctuary
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
Marian S. JOHNSON Obituary
Age 89, of Mahtomedi, passed away December 9, 2018. A graduate of Macalester College '51, Marian was a Mahtomedi teacher for 34 years, H.S. Choir and classroom music. She was honored by MEA as a "Teacher of Excellence" in 1976. Preceded in death by parents Rev. Percy & Evelyn Smith, brother Hugh and husband Hollis L. Johnson. Survived by step-daughter Claire Ann (Richard) Olsen and step-son Joel O. (Karen) Johnson. Service March 18th, 2:00 p.m. St. Andrews Lutheran Sanctuary, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation 1:00 p.m. Memorials preferred to Macalester College Hollis Johnson Music Scholarship.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
