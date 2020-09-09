Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma Passed peacefully in her home with her children at her side, on September 6, 2020, two months after celebrating her 100th birthday. Marian grew up in Saint Cloud where she attended Cathedral High School, marched in the Drums Corps, and enjoyed figure-skating on Lake George. She was an employee of the Saint Cloud Courthouse, where her father was Clerk of Court. At age 14, Marian met Butch, the love of her lifetime. Together they shared sixty-one years of faith and love. The strength of their marriage was a gift to their children, Joan (Gary) Gordon, Mary (Dick) Schweizer, Paul (Melissa) and Mark. Butch's work gave the family opportunities to live in Buffalo, Philadelphia, Syracuse and finally, Shoreview. Marian's life revolved around her faith and her family. She was a charter member of Saint Odilia Catholic Church. She worshipped at Mass daily and participated in many church activities, including Quilts for the Homeless, Housekeepers for the Lord, the Altar Linens Group, Nursing Home Volunteers and the Council of Catholic Women. Most of all, she enjoyed baking up a storm for the Church's holiday bake sales. Marian's favorite get-away was the family farm, cottage and woods at Cold Spring. She loved to disappear in the woods for hours at a time, carrying her tree clippers. When she had to have a pacemaker implanted at the age of 92, she was very disappointed to learn she could no longer operate the log splitter! Marian loved her Swiss ancestry, gardening, agate hunting, frying sunfish, making butterhorn rolls, potato salad and Christmas cookies, hosting family reunions and pig roasts at the lake. Sharing these experiences with her 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and sister, Laverne Jung, always made them more fun for Marian. She will be remembered as a woman of great faith who always put God first in her life. Private (family only) Mass of Christian Burial. Live streaming of the Mass will be Monday, September 14 at 10:30AM at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnGngY2PshVKdCVydxoWKg
Following the funeral, the burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Cold Spring at 2:00 PM. Anyone wishing to come to the burial is asked to wear a facemask and observe social distancing. Memorials may be sent to the donor's favorite charity.