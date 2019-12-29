|
|
Age 72 of St Paul, MN Passed away December 18th, 2019 in her home in the presence of loving friends. Marianne was the adopted daughter of Harold and Gertrude Carroll (Reilly) of Minneapolis, MN. She married Michael D'Angelo and the couple lived in Los Angeles, CA. Marianne moved to St Paul, MN in 1982 and spent many years as a hospice volunteer, a role she loved. She was an avid flower gardener, filling her yard with many varieties of peonies and dahlias, her favorite flowers. During her years in St Paul, Marianne was able to locate and unite with members of her biological family. Marianne had an eventful childhood, yet she retained a marvelous sense of humor, which she believed carried her through the challenges of her life. Marianne was an exceptional friend who readily shared her values of kindness, service, empathy, and gratitude with others. Marianne was thankful to be the recipient of much kindness and service from her friends, especially during the last months of her life as she faced pancreatic cancer. Marianne is preceded in death by parents Harold and Gertrude Carroll, sister Jeanne, brother James, aunts and uncles, and her former spouse of 18 years, Michael D'Angelo. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at The University Club, 420 Summit Ave, St Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019