Age 100 of Lake Elmo Passed away on December 29, 2019 at a long term care home in Woodbury, MN with family. She was preceded in death by her husband Otto P. Mayer and daughter Gerry. Forever in the hearts of daughters Denice Juneski and Linda Jourdeans (Fred) and son Yogi Mayer (Sue) and four grandchildren Deanne "Dee" Juneski, Duane Jourdeans (Heather), Michele Strand (Tom), Maureen Konder (Kraig), four step-grandchildren Bill Weiss (Molly), Dave Weiss (Melinda), Mark Weiss (Viola) and Brian Weiss (Erica) and many great-grandchildren. Also she will be forever in the hearts of "adopted" daughter Emily Boler and other family and friends. There will be no visitation or memorial service as per her wishes. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020