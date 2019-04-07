|
Age 87 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by husband, Lorren "Bud". Survived by children Julie Jaros, Ron (Sandy), Patty (Todd) Blount; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, WBL. Visitation 4-7 PM Monday, April 8 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL and one hour before service at Church. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, WBL. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019