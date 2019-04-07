Home

Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
4741 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
4741 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Marianne L. DEGNAN

Marianne L. DEGNAN Obituary
Age 87 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by husband, Lorren "Bud". Survived by children Julie Jaros, Ron (Sandy), Patty (Todd) Blount; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, WBL. Visitation 4-7 PM Monday, April 8 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL and one hour before service at Church. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, WBL. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
