Marianne Lucille (Sandberg, Stewart) LEE
1926 - 2020
Our beloved mother passed away at home in Taylorsville, UT, on November 15, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born on January 3, 1926, to Nels Hubert Sandberg and Esther Virginia Glyer in Minneapolis, MN. Her mother, Esther, died unexpectedly in 1928, and her father, Nels, married Lillian Scharr in 1931. Marianne's half-sister, Sally, was born in 1933. Marianne was raised in Minneapolis. She met and married Warren Jerry Stewart Jr. at Stanford University in CA in 1948. Together they had 4 girls and raised them in Pasadena, CA. They were divorced in 1969, after which she returned to MN. She married Budwin Joseph Lee in St. Paul, MN in 1975. Budwin died in 1991. Marianne was preceded in death by both husbands (Warren died in 2009.), her half-sister, Sally Johansson, and a grandson, Michael Schneider. She is survived by her daughters, Candy Caballero (Gary), Susan Schmidt, Sally Graham and Robin Venaas (Roger), 16 grand children, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. A small graveside service was held at Sunset Cemetery in Minneapolis on November 25, 2020. Sunset Kapala Glodek 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
6127893596
