Age 90 of Stacy Died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Miller. Survived by children, Kathy (Jim) Nelson, Mark (Vic) Miller, Steve (Sandy) Miller, Douglas (Linda) Miller, Kristi (Troy) Nelson, and Nancy (Rod) Kreuser; eighteen grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at 12PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Family will greet friends from 10AM-12PM Saturday at the funeral home. Interment at Stacy-Lent Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 31, 2019