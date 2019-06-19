|
|
Marianne was born 80 years ago to an Irish lass, Kathryn Flynn, and a German gent, Raymond Steiger, near Cresco, Iowa. She met her 3-time prom date and future husband, Jim Montague, when she was 6-years-old. As a teen, she loved seeing movies, swimming at Vernon Springs, and going for drives on 25 cent gas. The night of her graduation party she headed up to Minneapolis to start her adult life. Within 3 days, she had her first apartment and her first job. Marriage and first daughter, Margy, followed quickly. Marianne supported her husband through A&P School, his career at Northwest Orient, and his struggles with MS. They added two more daughters, Ann and Mary, and eventually settled permanently in Lake Elmo. Marianne worked for 40 years at many businesses including Schmitt Music, Lake Elmo Bank, and WR Medical. Always thrifty, she was able to retire at the age of 58 to become full-time grandmother to Logan. It was a role she would take on 3 more times with grandsons Drew, Matt, and Dane. The pay was poor but the fringe benefits could not be beat. Marianne loved long summer days working in her beautiful yard. She cherished her many roles within the church and loved the friendships she developed at St. Charles. She would never turn down an invitation to go for a hike. She climbed the Stillwater steps every Spring on her birthday to celebrate the end of a much despised Minnesota winter. She took refuge from the cold at the Como Conservatory and loved basking in the sun at Nacho Mamas, margarita in hand. On June 15th, she passed peacefully at her beloved home with her daughters by her side. She welcomed the opportunity to rejoin Jim, trusting that her lifelong role of friend and caregiver to so many was complete. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 22 11:00 AM at THE CHURCH OF ST. CHARLES. 409 3rd St. N, Bayport. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation Friday, June 21 from 5:00-7:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater and one hour prior to mass. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019