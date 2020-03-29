Home

Age 74 of Maplewood Passed away March 21, 2020 Preceded in death by her mother Gladys Stoeckmann, father George Nash, sister Joy Stoeckmann and niece Tamara LeTourneau. She is survived by children Lance (Patty) Koren, Laurie (Dan) Emmons, Lisa (Andrew) Kauffman, Rob (Crystal) Rossel, Jose (Teresa) Rossel; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchil dren; siblings Ron (Kathy) Nash, Pat (Charlie) Echevarria, Wallis Stoeckmann and Jon Stoeckmann; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No service will be held but a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Marianne's memory, it would have blessed her heart to have it directed to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
