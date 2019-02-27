|
Age 86 of St. Paul Passed away on 2/24/2019 Preceded in death by husband, Clifford; daughter, Gretchen. She is survived by children, Vicky, Bridget, Christopher, Paula, Monica and Rachel; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Friday 3/1/2019 at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 1725 Kennard at Larpenteur, Maplewood. Visitation 1 hour prior to mass. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019