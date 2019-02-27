Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Marie NELSON
Marie Angeline NELSON

Marie Angeline NELSON Obituary
Age 86 of St. Paul Passed away on 2/24/2019 Preceded in death by husband, Clifford; daughter, Gretchen. She is survived by children, Vicky, Bridget, Christopher, Paula, Monica and Rachel; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Friday 3/1/2019 at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 1725 Kennard at Larpenteur, Maplewood. Visitation 1 hour prior to mass. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019
