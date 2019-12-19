Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Anna ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Anna ANDERSON Obituary
(nee Gall) Age 91, of Shoreview Passed away December 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Virgil; parents and siblings. Survived by her children; Sharon (Bob) Gallagher, Richard (Sandy), Doris Lundquist, Daniel (Deb), Jerome (Dawne), Wayne (Kim), Pamela (Jim Larkey), Sandra (Jim) Fraser, James (Jill); 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings; nieces and nephews. Funeral service 10AM Monday, December 23 (visitation begins 9AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview. Burial at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -