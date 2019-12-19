|
(nee Gall) Age 91, of Shoreview Passed away December 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Virgil; parents and siblings. Survived by her children; Sharon (Bob) Gallagher, Richard (Sandy), Doris Lundquist, Daniel (Deb), Jerome (Dawne), Wayne (Kim), Pamela (Jim Larkey), Sandra (Jim) Fraser, James (Jill); 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings; nieces and nephews. Funeral service 10AM Monday, December 23 (visitation begins 9AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview. Burial at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 19, 2019