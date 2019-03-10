|
Age 97, of Stillwater Formerly of Minneapolis Entered eternal life on March 6, 2019, to be with her Lord Jesus and His Mother Mary. Devout Catholic, cheerful, loving and generous wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, Godmother and friend. Born in Minneapolis on April 21, 1921 to Beatrice (Troendle) and George A. Michel. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew Michael (Mick) McNicoll; sons, Stephen John MacDonald and Charles Michel MacDonald; grandson, Caleb MacDonald and Donald John MacDonald, first husband and father of her children; sisters, Louise Johnson and Jeanette Whaley. Survived by children, Michael (Maureen) MacDonald, Mary (Gary) Williams, Thomas MacDonald, Richard MacDonald, Timothy (Elizabeth) MacDonald, Therese (Christopher) Fleck, Margaret (Juan) Abelleira, Monica (James) Larch and Paul MacDonald; grandchildren, Nisa (Jason) Gauthier, Gina Czech, Matthew (Tracy) Williams, John (Joan) Williams, Fr. Joseph Williams, Fr. Peter Williams, Mark Williams, Maria (Jonathan) O'Malley, Anne (Timothy) Droske, Paul (Anne) Williams, Katherine (Michael) Ranniger, Shandin (Patrick) Shaw, Tammy (Nicholas) Sloth, Jessica (Graham) Bronczyk, Nathan MacDonald, Meghan MacDonald, Jonathan MacDonald, Bridget (John) Sealey, Joseph (Sarah) MacDonald, Luke Fleck, Lydia (Elijah) Janasz, Aaron (Randie) Abelleira, Emily (Daniel) Hansen, Anthony Abelleira, Micah (Stephanie) MacDonald, Brittany (Ben) Irwin, Jacqueline MacDonald, Victoria (Bret) Norris, Erica (Peter) Cassada, Paige MacDonald, Samangi (John Carey) Skinner and Ruwangi Mudalige and their mother Sue; Andrew's daughters, Sandra (Steve) Caverly and Cecilia McNicoll (Wendel Hann) and 51 great-grandchildren; brothers, George (Nita) Michel and John (Catherine) Michel; and brother-in-law, Jack Whaley. Marie loved and lived her Catholic faith and was a daily Communicant since receiving her First Holy Communion on June 23, 1928. She was a member of the Nativity Chapter of Lay Carmelites, the Council of Catholic Women and the Michel Cousins Club of whom she was the Matriarch. Marie was a beautiful pianist and song writer. She said, "A rosary a day is a good way to pray," and was rarely found without rosary beads in her hands. Marie loved people and loved to laugh. Her passing leaves a huge void in the lives of all who loved her. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 15th, 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Helena, 3204 E. 43rd St., Mpls. 55406. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, March 14th, 4-8 p.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., with Rosary at 7 p.m. and one hour prior to Mass at church. Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen/Sagrada Familia, 2211 Clinton Ave. S., Mpls., 55404; St. Paul Seminary, 2260 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 55105 or the Church of St. Helena. www.GILLBROTHERS.com MINNEAPOLIS, MN 612.861.6088
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019