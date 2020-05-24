Age 64 of Southern Pines, North Carolina Passed away on May 15, 2020 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. She was born on July 16, 1955 in Minnesota to Cyril and Ann Brom. Marie graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education. In 1981, Marie married James Durbin who was serving in the US Army and with his career they moved to Germany and then back to the states, living in numerous places. She enjoyed being a teacher in the many states they lived before settling back in Minnesota. She recently moved to North Carolina to be close to her son, Will, daughter-in-law, Katie, and especially her 10-month-old grandson, Logan. She enjoyed quilting, bike riding, birdwatching, and traveling with lots of time at the beaches. Marie was a strong woman of faith and attended Christ Community Church in Pinehurst, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013 and her father in 2011. Marie is survived by many loving family and friends. A Service will be announced at a later date and held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marie's name may be made to Green Beret Foundation (www.GreenBeret Foundation.org) 14402 Blanco Road, Suite 100 San Antonio, TX 78216 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.PanCAN.org) 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.