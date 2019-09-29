|
|
Age 98, of St. Paul Marie passed away September 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Diane (Richard) Mensch and Steve (Terry); 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, John Stein; nieces, nephews, and friends. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Jim; granddaughter, Christina; and sister, Dodie Anderson. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, 1051 S. Robert Street, West St. Paul, and 1 hour prior to 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, October 5, at the Church of St. Matthew, 510 Hall Ave., St. Paul. Marie will be laid to rest with her husband, Jim, in Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019