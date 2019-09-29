Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of St. Matthew
510 Hall Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Matthew
510 Hall Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie RIEF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie C. RIEF


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie C. RIEF Obituary
Age 98, of St. Paul Marie passed away September 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Diane (Richard) Mensch and Steve (Terry); 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, John Stein; nieces, nephews, and friends. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Jim; granddaughter, Christina; and sister, Dodie Anderson. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, 1051 S. Robert Street, West St. Paul, and 1 hour prior to 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, October 5, at the Church of St. Matthew, 510 Hall Ave., St. Paul. Marie will be laid to rest with her husband, Jim, in Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now