April 19, 1927 – June 14, 2019 Marie Carrol McHenry (nee Arturi), longtime resident of South St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Marie was born in New York City to parents Emil and Anna (Schapow) Arturi. The family moved to Baltimore when she was 12. It was there she met and married Jack McHenry on December 4, 1949. They moved several times, finally settling in South St. Paul in 1961. Marie raised her family there and became very involved in the neighborhood, the community, and especially her church, Clark Memorial United Church of Christ, where she held many volunteer and leadership roles. She loved news and current affairs and was an engaging onversationalist. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially if that time included desserts or treats. She met any challenges life threw at her with heartiness and resilience. No one organized change drawers, closets, cabinets, or storage rooms better than Marie. She loved a great bargain and never passed a garage or estate sale without stopping. Marie is survived and dearly missed by her four children, Craig McHenry (Diana) of Lake Elmo, Jeff McHenry (Karen) of Seattle, Washington, Beth McHenry of West St. Paul, and Geva Thole (Kirk Friedline) of La Crosse, Wisconsin. She also leaves behind six McHenry grandchildren (Dylan, Cameron, Ray, Kathryn, Nicole, and Claire) and four great-grandchildren (Makayla Campion and Noble, Sarah, and Cody McHenry). A funeral service in Marie's memory will be held at Clark-Grace Church, 779 15th Avenue N., South St. Paul on Saturday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. All friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 23 to June 30, 2019