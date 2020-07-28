1/1
Marie Clare DIRTZU
1927 - 2020
Was joyfully received from her earthly home into the loving arms of her Savior and Lord on July 27, 2020, at the age of 92, attended by the loving care of her family and Heartland Hospice. Born September 4, 1927 in Bowlus, MN, to Alma and Leo Schwintek, she moved with her family to St. Paul in 1943, where she met and married the love of her life, Stephen Dirtzu, in 1946. They made their home and raised their family in St. Paul until moving to Peshtigo, WI in 1972. In 1996 they celebrated 50 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 1997. Her family meant everything to her—she was a true Proverbs 31 woman who managed her home well. Among her many gifts was a special one of helping others, and she was always quick to offer her service and support. Known for her tenacity, sharp wit and good humor, she lived an exemplary life of faith, hope and love and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In addition to her husband, Stephen Dirtzu, she was preceded in death by 7 brothers; Del, Howard, Clem and Leo Schwintek; Jack, Joe and Conrad Bobick and her sister Evelyn (Schwintek) Vruno. She is survived by her brother, Robert Bobick, of St. Paul, MN; daughters Stephanie (Donald) Gessner of Lecanto, FL, and Deborah (Jeffrey) Larson of Minneapolis, MN; son, Stephen C. (Cynthia) Dirtzu of Marinette, WI; grandson Elliot (Adrienne) Dirtzu and great-grandchildren Jessica Renshaw, Hunter Dirtzu, Isabella Dirtzu and Jackson Dirtzu of Marinette, WI; and granddaughter Ingrid Marie Dirtzu of Minneapolis, MN. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caring and dedicated staff of Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers a donation to Heartland Hospice would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with Marie's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Thielen Funeral Home of Marinette, WI, is assisting the family. Her children arise and call her blessed. — Psalm 31:28




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 28, 2020.
