|
|
Age 78, of St. Anthony Passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, William Andrew; parents, William Sr. and Mary; and brother, William Jr. Survived by her daughter, Dianna Mary Kraskey; grandchildren, Connor, Sydney & Hannah; sister, Elizabeth Nasser (Duane); brother and sister-in-law Raymond & Joan Cyryt; many nieces nephews and friends; loving friends & caregivers Lori & Jim Lipa. Memorial mass of Christian Burial 10am on Wednesday, April 24th at St. Marion Catholic Church (600 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis). Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Interment Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Chorbishop sharbel Maroun for masses. SUNSET 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019