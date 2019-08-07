|
|
Age 91, formerly of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert E. Dufour Jr.; son, Robert E. Dufour III; 3 siblings. Survived by son, Jim (Barb); nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. A celebration of life gathering 2-4 PM Sunday, August 11th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive, Forest Lake. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2019