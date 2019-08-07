Home

Marie DUFOUR
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Marie DUFOUR Obituary
Age 91, formerly of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert E. Dufour Jr.; son, Robert E. Dufour III; 3 siblings. Survived by son, Jim (Barb); nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. A celebration of life gathering 2-4 PM Sunday, August 11th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive, Forest Lake. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2019
