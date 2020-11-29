Our dear mother passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 from natural causes three days after celebrating her 98th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Gustav Wiegner and son, Steve Wiegner. She is survived by son, Harold James Wiegner (Bonnie) of Mendota Heights, daughter, Maureen Wiegner (Barry Warner) of Medicine Lake, daughter-in-law, Nona Arnold of St. Paul, granddaughter, Jennie Wicker (Patrick) and great grandchildren, Katrina and Kieran of Mendota Heights along with 5 nieces and nephews. Marie was born on November 19, 1922 and subsequently lived in St. Paul and Minneapolis. Most of her adult life was spent in Mendota Heights (on Marie Avenue) where she raised her three children in the house that her husband, Harold, built. Marie enjoyed working hard, taking care of her family, friends and cats, gardening, golfing, traveling and reading. A private family grave side service will be held with a Celebration of Life planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to the Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store