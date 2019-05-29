Pioneer Press Obituaries
Age 56, of St. Paul Passed away on May 25, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Laurence & Louise; and brother, Tony. Survived by daughters, Ashley & Jennifer Bozvay; grandkids, Nevaeh & Kamarre; 6 sisters; 1 brother; many family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, May 31 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Private interment. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Friday. Memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
