Age 98 On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, Marie gently and peacefully passed away in Woodbury, Minnesota under the loving care of the staff at Woodbury Estates and St. Croix Hospice. Marie was born on August 24, 1920 to Charles Peter Sattler and Mary Gertrude (Davern) Sattler in St. Paul, Minnesota. Marie grew up in St. Paul near the State Fair Grounds. Her parents owned "Sattler Drug" on Como and Snelling, where she loved helping her dad ring up the sales and make change when she was only five years old! She attended St. Andrews Grade school and Good Counsel Academy in Mankato, Minnesota. In 1937, Marie graduated from Central High School. She completed a postgrad course at Good Counsel, where she studied typing, short-hand and business skills. She began work in the St. Paul Hotel Coffee Shop as Catering Secretary, and met Frank Lewanovich, who was the food and liquor controller. Once Marie typed "Valentine Wine" instead of "Ballentine wine". Frank bought fifty valentines in July that all landed on Marie's desk! Thus began their life-long love. They were happily married on November 27, 1940 at the Cathedral Catholic Church in St. Paul. Frank and Marie's first baby boy died shortly after birth, a tragedy. With hope in their hearts, they had three healthy and beautiful babies: William Walter, Karen Marie and Frank Theodore Jr. Marie played piano and loved to sing. Growing up, her family sang and played instruments after supper. Throughout her life, friends and family gathered around the piano for a sing along, even when they traveled, Frank would find a piano for her to play. Marie played the organ in church and sang in the church choir. Caring for her family was a joy for Marie. She was a creative cook and baker. She made jams and pickles and even liked to clean! Marie had a flair for design, sewing clothes, knitting, crocheting and embroidering all without a pattern! Around the house, she had the ideas and Frank was able to build them. What a team. Marie suffered many heartaches: the loss of her dad when she was nine, poverty in the depression, alone with two babies while Frank served in WWII in Fontainbleau, France, fear for her sons, Bill and Frank, in Vietnam and Frank's death. Her dad and Frank were ever present in her heart. Marie's strong faith, family and friends gave her the strength to look to the future with hope and love. Marie was proceeded in death by her husband, Frank (1996), baby son (1941), grandson Thomas Paul Lewanovich (1997) and son in law, Warren Robert Smallidge Sr. (2014). She is survived by her sons, William (Kathy) and Frank (Karren) and her daughter, Karen Smallidge, ten grand-children, fourteen great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11:00 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church at 4125 Woodbury Drive in Woodbury, Minnesota. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 prior to the mass. A picnic lunch will be served. Dress casual please. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul at 2:00. In lieu of flowers please donate to Catholic Relief Services or Salvation Army.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019