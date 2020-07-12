"Dedicated, graceful, woman of deep faith" are just a few ways those who knew her best describe Marie Henri Grenier, CSJ. Born Mary Gloria Anna Grenier, on a farm in Red Lake Falls, MN, on October 29, 1926, to Henry Joseph and Mary (Kuld) Grenier, she died peacefully on June 12, 2020 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Upon entering the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1946, and completing the novitiate, Marie Henri began studies in pharmacy. In 1953 she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy from the University of Minnesota. With a career and vocation spanning 43 years, Marie Henri faithfully served as a pharmacist at St. Michael's Hospital in Grand Forks, and St. John's in Fargo, ND; St. Mary's and the University of Minnesota Hospitals in Minneapolis, MN; and St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Loved by all who knew her, Marie Henri enjoyed classical music, mystery novels and traveling abroad with good friends. Marie Henri is preceded in death by her parents; sister Joyce Bren; brothers Charles, George and Willard Grenier. She is survived by sisters Betty and Rose Grenier; brother Don Grenier; nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Her Funeral Celebration will take place at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund. Sister Marie Henri, rest in love and peace.