Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
OAKWOOD CHURCH
1388 Point Douglas Rd.
St. Paul, MN
nee Pittman Age 104 Preceded in death by husbands Wm Earl & Victor; parents Minnie & Adam; siblings Marjorie, Kenneth & Earl; children Sharon Martin Freeman & Verlyn Martin. Survived by many loving family & friends. Longtime member of Temple Baptist & Oakwood Churches. Retired from Waldorf Paper. Wonderful cook & candy maker. Shared the Lord at every opportunity. Service Saturday (1/25) 1:00 PM at OAKWOOD CHURCH, 1388 Point Douglas Rd., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Reeve Cemetery, Reeve, WI. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
