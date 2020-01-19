|
nee Pittman Age 104 Preceded in death by husbands Wm Earl & Victor; parents Minnie & Adam; siblings Marjorie, Kenneth & Earl; children Sharon Martin Freeman & Verlyn Martin. Survived by many loving family & friends. Longtime member of Temple Baptist & Oakwood Churches. Retired from Waldorf Paper. Wonderful cook & candy maker. Shared the Lord at every opportunity. Service Saturday (1/25) 1:00 PM at OAKWOOD CHURCH, 1388 Point Douglas Rd., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Reeve Cemetery, Reeve, WI. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020