In Loving Memory 1921 - 2020 Age 99, entered into eternal life on September 9, 2020, with her daughter, Patti and sons, Terry and Jim by her side. Preceded in death by husband, William; parents, Michael & Ida Zechmeister; brother, John Zechmeister; sister, Bonita Reinhardt. Survived by, daughters, Colleen (Mark) Schardin, Mary (Lee) Sperl, Kathy (Todd) Lamphere, Patti (David) Peterson; sons, Bill, Terry, Tom (Barb), Jim; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grand daughter; nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Monday, September 21 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 8:30-9:30 AM Monday at the church. Masks and social distancing required. Special thanks to Sr. Lucy B., Kris, Pauline, Janel; all the staff at The Willows of Ramsey Hill. Marie was a lifelong resident of St. Paul, VFW Women's Auxiliary member, and a holy Catholic woman. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550