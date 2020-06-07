Born November 6, 1935 Professed September 9, 1955 Died June 2, 2020 Sister Marie Jacqueline Burke, VHM (formerly Sister Jeanne Charlotte Burke VHM), daughter, sister, loving aunt, peacefully passed away at the Georgetown Visitation Monastery June 2, 2020. Born Margaret Ann Burke, daughter of the late Margaret and John Burke, Sr., "Sugar", as she was affectionately known to family and friends, embraced life's journey with her signature joyful optimism, sowing love at Visitation Monasteries from coast to coast during her lifetime. She grew up in the Crocus Hill neighborhood of St. Paul, MN and began her vocation at the Saint Paul/Mendota Heights Visitation Monastery where she resided for 42 years; 12 as a student and 30 as a Sister. In 1983, Sister moved to the Monastery of the Visitation Order at Federal Way, Puget Sound, Washington, where she fulfilled her calling as an infirmarian, preparing elderly Sisters for their final journey to God. In 1993, she continued this work when moving to her final home at the Georgetown Visitation Monastery in Washington DC, where she also held the position of Mother Superior from 2011 to 2014. She received a bachelor's degree in history from St. Catherine's University, 1964; a master's degree in history from St. Thomas University, 1974; a master's degree in counseling from St. Mary's University of Winona, 1980. She also studied theology at St. Mary's College, Notre Dame. Vibrant and warm, Sister radiated Salesian hospitality; whether greeting students for homeroom, board members for meetings, or parents at school; she always looked you in the eye, grasped your hands and welcomed you sincerely and graciously. She was a beloved teacher and tireless cheerleader of all of her students. Sister will also be remembered for her laughter, positivity, kindness, deep compassion and unending love of the Lord our God. She will be greatly missed by family and friends and her spirit will live on through those who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and John Burke Sr.; siblings Mary Lewandowski (Leon), Patty Kump (Dr. Warren), Jimmy Burke and John (Jack) Burke Jr. (Petey); brother-in-law Howard Boyer; nephews Charlie Stryker (Joan) and Peter Stryker (Sally). She is survived by her sister, Gerry Burke Boyer and many nieces and nephews. Sister Marie Jacqueline will have a private funeral in Georgetown and a public memorial at a later date. May God grant her eternal rest with her Sisters in heaven and may perpetual light shine upon her.









