O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Marie KAMPA
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Mark
2001 Dayton Ave
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mark
2001 Dayton Ave
St. Paul, MN
Marie (Wimmer) KAMPA


Marie (Wimmer) KAMPA Obituary
Age 87, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Gene"; parents; George and Martha Wimmer; brothers, Leonard Wimmer, Leo Wimmer, George Wimmer, and Wilfred Wimmer; sisters, Frances (Wimmer) Robinson, and Delores Wimmer. She is survived by her sister, Alvina (Wimmer) Hanson, of Clio, MI; children; Tom, Laurie (Mark) Steigauf, Steve (Sherry), Jim (Mary), John (Bev), Jason; grandchildren; Nick (Nicole), Jennifer (Jake) Wilson, Andrew (Megan), Kristine (Josh) Gornik, Natalie, Johanna, Isabelle, Stephanie, Holly, Shannon; 8 great-grandchildren. The Kampa Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Episcopal Homes for their loving care. Marie will be missed for her kind and nurturing ways. May God always keep you close until we meet again. We will miss you and love you forever. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Friday, March 15, at Church of St. Mark (2001 Dayton Ave, St. Paul). Visitation 9AM until start of Mass at church. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019
