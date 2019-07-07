Pioneer Press Obituaries
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Lumen Christi
2055 Bohland Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Lumen Christi
2055 Bohland Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Marie Kathryn MULLIGAN Obituary
Age 84, of St. Paul Died on June 30, 2019 She was a Northwestern Bell telephone operator for 7 years in Albert Lea, MN. She was a 5 year resident of Lyngblomsten Nursing Home. Her love of polka music and kolaches, a fruit pastry, reflect her Bohemian and Polish heritage. She loved shopping, talking on the phone to friends for hours, listening to WCCO Radio daily, and babysitting her 3 granddaughters. She enjoyed playing paperboy as she would help deliver afternoon newspapers for her sons' route. She read the daily newspaper (obits first) and many magazines. She was outspoken and blunt, but had a good sense of humor. Marie and her husband Emmett would faithfully attend HealthPartners' annual meetings and let their views be known. As a result, they developed a strong relationship with CEO Mary Brainerd and her staff. Preceded in death by husband Emmett (2017) and stillborn daughter, Dawn Marie. Survived by sons, Brian of St. Paul, Todd (Loyal) of Minneapolis, Randall (Christine); granddaughters Meghan, Madison, and Myah, all of Woodbury; sister Stella Judd of Faribault, along with many relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4-7pm at Willwerscheid, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, and one hour prior to service at church. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, July 11 at 10am at Lumen Christi, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul. Luncheon after service. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to MN Conser-vation Volunteer Magazine, 500 Lafayette Rd. N., St. Paul, MN 55155.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 7 to July 9, 2019
